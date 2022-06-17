Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

