Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) were down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 10,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 547,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on KYMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares in the company, valued at $38,725,033.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 384,157 shares of company stock worth $6,265,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

