Essex Savings Bank Acquires New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.69. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.11 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

