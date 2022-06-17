JustInvest LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $113.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.73 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.21.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

