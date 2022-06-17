BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Southern worth $5,067,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 142.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,871 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 11.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 210,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern by 22.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,331 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,999. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

