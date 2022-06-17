BlackRock Inc. Purchases 283,983 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Dollar General worth $4,339,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $232.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.05 and a 200 day moving average of $222.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

