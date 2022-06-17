Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $4,977,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.82.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $222.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.23. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $219.31 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

