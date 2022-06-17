Wexford Capital LP Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.09.

Shares of PLD opened at $111.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.