Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $434.14 and last traded at $437.32. Approximately 45,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,542,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $451.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $678.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $487.96 and a 200 day moving average of $561.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

