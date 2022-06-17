Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,591,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 787,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.43% of Southern worth $314,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 142.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,871 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Southern by 11.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 210,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Southern by 22.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.28 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,331 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,999. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

