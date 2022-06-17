Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $739,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,873,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,971,000 after buying an additional 141,311 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 241,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,824.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,216 shares of company stock worth $12,651,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

