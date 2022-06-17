BlackRock Inc. Has $5.60 Billion Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,181,872 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Simon Property Group worth $5,598,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

