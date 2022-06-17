Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 8.2%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) shot up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.09 and last traded at $132.22. 400,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,091,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Get Boeing alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.29. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in Boeing by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,499,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,937,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.