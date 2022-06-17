ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ (ZIM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.01.

NYSE ZIM opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.40. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 41.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.36%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth $3,190,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

