Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
