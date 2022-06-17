Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 202 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 123,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $19,571,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $327.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.93.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.