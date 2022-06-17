Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after acquiring an additional 321,524 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.71.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $171.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.13 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

