Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 162 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $160.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $435.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

