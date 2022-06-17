Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

