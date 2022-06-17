Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 42,465 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7,065.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,465 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 207,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 497.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 100,419 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 305,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

