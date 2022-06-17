Cypress Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 51,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $171,465,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

