SBK Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Visa makes up 1.0% of SBK Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $189.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.91 and its 200-day moving average is $212.31.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

