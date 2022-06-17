Cypress Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,355 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,644,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,616,517,000 after purchasing an additional 301,424 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,702,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,935,996,000 after purchasing an additional 221,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

NASDAQ:META opened at $160.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $435.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.37 and its 200-day moving average is $244.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.