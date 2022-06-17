Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $564,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.66 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.48 and a 200 day moving average of $147.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $223.00 to $232.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

