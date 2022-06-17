Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 215.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $113.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.57 and its 200 day moving average is $124.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

