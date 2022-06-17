Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 251.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 27,710 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $160.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $435.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

