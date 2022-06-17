LWM Advisory Services LLC Invests $4.20 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.2% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,708,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,367,596,000 after purchasing an additional 311,805 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

