Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Announces Earnings Results

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Jabil updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.45 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.34 EPS.

Jabil stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. Jabil has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $399,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,242,000 after buying an additional 138,430 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

