PROG (NYSE:PRG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.05

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 20029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.
PRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $895.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after purchasing an additional 530,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PROG by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,788,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,946 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PROG by 8.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,699,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after acquiring an additional 128,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PROG by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,065,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after acquiring an additional 208,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PROG by 395.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 659,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.
About PROG (NYSE:PRG)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROG (PRG)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.