PROG (NYSE:PRG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.05

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 20029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

PRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get PROG alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $895.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after purchasing an additional 530,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PROG by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,788,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,946 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PROG by 8.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,699,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after acquiring an additional 128,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PROG by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,065,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after acquiring an additional 208,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PROG by 395.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 659,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.