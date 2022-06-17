Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,939 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 9.2% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $2,550,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $244.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

