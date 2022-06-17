Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,420 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.43.

MSFT stock opened at $244.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

