Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.70

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.70 and last traded at $43.74, with a volume of 32720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,212,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,176,000 after purchasing an additional 573,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

