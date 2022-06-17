C2C Wealth Management LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 34.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 590,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 149,960 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,119 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 103.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,714 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.11.

STX stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $95.99.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

