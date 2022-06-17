Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the May 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

PMM opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $8.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.08%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

