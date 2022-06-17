C2C Wealth Management LLC Invests $418,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $124,934.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $497.18 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.39. The company has a market cap of $200.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

