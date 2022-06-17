5,829 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

