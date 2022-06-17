C2C Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 480 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 254.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,120.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,333.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2,616.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.