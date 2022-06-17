Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $128.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.81 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

