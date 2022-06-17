Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) were up 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.35 and last traded at $60.35. Approximately 47,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,283,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. StockNews.com lowered Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Wix.com by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,369,000 after purchasing an additional 517,884 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 519,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,017,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

