JustInvest LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $189.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.92 and its 200-day moving average is $202.87.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

