Clarkson Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Clarkson Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.90%.

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 635.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 304,711 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 224,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 64,939 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

