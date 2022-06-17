Clarkson Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Clarkson Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EGLE. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $789.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.83%.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,463 shares of company stock worth $3,184,125 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 259,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 229,493 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 146,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

