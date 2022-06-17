CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 128.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $3,710,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 52.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ CME opened at $203.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.73.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.