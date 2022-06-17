BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,360,474 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Digital Realty Trust worth $4,789,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after buying an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after buying an additional 550,528 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 554,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,130,000 after buying an additional 343,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after buying an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.11 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.43 and a 200-day moving average of $146.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

