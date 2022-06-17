Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 120 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Chemed by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,099 shares of company stock worth $5,515,084. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $437.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $489.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.08 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

