BlackRock Inc. Purchases 264,277 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,277 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cadence Design Systems worth $5,873,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $216,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,601,000 after purchasing an additional 941,891 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $75,931,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,046,000 after purchasing an additional 287,699 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $141.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average of $157.48. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $127.03 and a one year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $6,904,706.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 692,176 shares in the company, valued at $106,055,206.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,348 shares of company stock valued at $51,847,986. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

