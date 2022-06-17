Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,750 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

WBA stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

