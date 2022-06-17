Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,376,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,634,565 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Exelon worth $4,353,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

