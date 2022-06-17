BlackRock Inc. Has $4.72 Billion Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Blackstone worth $4,720,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares worth $37,169,012. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

NYSE:BX opened at $89.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.47 and its 200-day moving average is $119.27. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.39 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

