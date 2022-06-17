Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after buying an additional 208,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after buying an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after buying an additional 183,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.22. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

